Traffic Law Violators Will Not Be Allowed To Leave The Country Without Paying Fines Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Payment of traffic fines before leaving the country is now mandatory from 01 September 2024, . The announcement came from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) during a press conference to give details of the new rules and procedures for vehicle exit permits to leave the country.

The press conference was attended by Brig. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department at MoI along with senior officials from the General Directorate of Traffic.

“Effective from 01 September 2024, traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state borders (land, air, and sea) without paying the fines and dues through the (Metrash2) application, Ministry of Interior website, traffic sections, or unified service centers,” al-Muftah said.

The major announcements are:

First:

A permit must be obtained from the General Directorate of Traffic for mechanical vehicles to exit the country, as per the prescribed form and the following conditions:

1. The vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations.

2. The final destination (point of arrival) for the mechanical vehicle must be specified.

3. The applicant for the permit must be the owner of the vehicle, or present proof of the owner's consent for the vehicle to exit the country.

The following vehicles are exempted from the requirement for a vehicle exit permit:

1. Vehicles bound for the GCC countries (point of arrival) provided they have no traffic violations, and the driver is either the owner or has the owner's consent.

2. Goods transporting vehicles.

Second:

Rules for the return of vehicles with Qatari plates:

Considering the exception mentioned in the "First" above, owner of a vehicle outside the country must adhere to the following:

1. Return the vehicles that are outside the country before applying these rules and procedures, within (90) days from the date of this announcement, unless the owner obtains a permit from the licensing authority for the vehicle to remain abroad for a specified period or periods.

2. Return the vehicle permitted to leave the country before the permit expires, with the possibility to renew the permit for a further period or periods.

Third:

In case of violating the aforementioned rules and procedures, legal actions will be taken, including the administrative impoundment of the vehicle for up to (90) days.

Fourth:

Effective from the date of this announcement, mechanical vehicles outside the country will not be allowed to renew their registration unless the vehicle undergoes a technical inspection inside the country. If the registration is not renewed within the legal period (30 days from the expiration date), the vehicle owner must return the license plates to the General Directorate of Traffic.

Failure to return the plates will result in referring the violator to the Public Prosecution for its procedures, according to Article (95) of the mentioned Traffic Law, which stipulates imprisonment for not less than one week and not more than one year, and a fine of not less than (3,000) Qatari Riyals and not more than (10,000) Qatari Riyals, or either of these penalties.

Fifth:

A 50% discount on the value of traffic violations for all mechanical vehicles will be applied from (01 June 2024) until (31 August 2024). The discount includes violations recorded within no more than three years.

Sixth:

Seventh:

Effective from 22 May 2024, as per the provisions of the Article No. 49 of the Traffic Law, buses with more than (25) passengers, taxis, limousines, and motorcycles for delivery services are prohibited from using the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes in each direction, while the lane changes are allowed at least (300 meters) before intersections.

Failure to adhere to the specified lane will result in referring the violators to the Public Prosecution for its procedures according to Article (95) of the aforementioned Traffic Law.

