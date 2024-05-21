78Th Independence Day Official Logo Announced

Amman, May 21 (Petra) - The Hashemite Royal Court (RHC) announced on Tuesday evening the official logo for the 78th Independence Day.The logo was published on the RHC official social media pages with a link to access it.On May 25, Jordanians will celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the logo was launched on this occasion.

