Marhaba Auctions Expands With A New Location In Sharjah, Industrial Area 12

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), 17 May 2024: Marhaba Auctions, a leading automotive auction in the UAE selling luxury cars, used cars, and repairable vehicles, announces the opening of a new branch in Sharjah, located within Industrial Area 12. The first auction was held on Wednesday, 15th May at 10:30 a.m. and featured cars for spare parts to supply to the local rebuilder market.



The new Wednesday morning auction of cars for spare parts, held inside an air-conditioned bidding hall, gave buyers a chance to win a free Hyundai Santa Fe. A second auction of regular cars will also be held weekly at this new location on Saturdays from 5 p.m. onwards.



"The opening of our new state-of-the-art location in Area 12 featuring daytime auctions speaks to our commitment to bring customers more of the product they need with the quality service only our team can provide," said Mujeb Amanzay, CEO of Marhaba Auctions. "We are fully dedicated to expanding in the region and are proud of this third branch marking an important new milestone."



About Marhaba Auctions



Marhaba Auctions is the largest live car auction in the UAE auctioning up to 6,000 vehicles per month from the US and Canada. Marhaba Auctions currently conducts auctions at Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 2. For more information, visit marhabaauctions







