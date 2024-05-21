Qatar, Romania Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bucharest: Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania H E Osama bin Youssef Al Qaradawi, yesterday. They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu and Chairman of the Communications Regulatory Authority Eng Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and Romania and ways to enhance them in the communications sector.

Also Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), and Romania, represented by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of electronic communications.

The MoU was signed in Bucharest, Romania, by Eng Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA, and Valeriu Ștefan ZGONEA, President of ANCOM, in the presence of Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu.

The MoU reflects the two parties' recognition of the significance of cooperation in the field of electronic communications, and their desire for a fruitful, solid partnership in respect of the electronic communications policy.

As outlined in the MoU, both parties will cooperate in areas of common interest, which include satellite regulation policy, including monitoring satellite frequencies and other regulatory aspects of electronic communications.