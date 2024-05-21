Russian Army Loses 1,380 More Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 21, 2024 amount to about 495,070 invaders, including another 1,380 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,605 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 14,699 armored combat vehicles (+34), 12,779 artillery systems (+42), 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 811 air defense systems (+4), 354 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 10,290 unmanned aerial vehicles (+54), 2,207 cruise missiles (+2), 27 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,383 motor vehicles (+72), and 2,085 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Monday, a number of countries joined Germany's initiative to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov