JCD Foils Attempt To Smuggle 800,000 Captagon Pills From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Customs Department (JCD) personnel at Jaber border crossing have foiled an attempt to smuggle 800,000 Captagon pills from Syria, the department spokesperson announced on Monday.
The JCD said that its personnel found the illegal shipment hidden in goods intended for smuggling. After a thorough inspection, the suspicious cargo was identified, leading to the seizure of the said quantity, he added, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
