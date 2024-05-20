Latvian Parliamentarians Pay Tribute To National Leader, Azerbaijani Heroes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Latvian delegation led by Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of theLatvian Saeima, visited the Alley of Honours in Baku on Monday, Azernews reports.
The delegates paid respect and laid a wreath at the tomb of thenational leader, architect, and founder of the modern andindependent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev.
They also paid tribute and put flowers at the grave of prominentophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
The parliamentarians then commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes,who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence andterritorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves. They alsoplaced a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The visitors also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, as they wereinformed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs andredevelopment works carried out in the city.
