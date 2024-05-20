               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weighing Why China Is Juicing Exports


5/20/2024 3:17:36 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The big economic news this week was Biden's
very large tariffs
on a number of Chinese-made goods. Those tariffs appear to have acted as a catalyst for a bunch of other countries - India, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, the EU, etc. - to
consider their own tariffs
on China.

In other words, much of the world now sees the Second China Shock as a danger to their own manufacturing industries and is acting accordingly.

This is a huge, momentous shift. A year and a half ago, when
I declared
that the global economic system that had defined the previous 2-3 decades was now breaking down, some people naturally thought I had overstated my case. Now even critics of the shift are forced to admit that
a new era is upon us .

What the era of decoupling, competition, and fragmentation means for the world, and how to manage it effectively, will be the subject of a huge amount of discussion and analysis in the years to come. But for right now, an interesting question that I think deserves more thought is: Why is China exporting so much stuff?

Most of the new trade barriers and industrial policies that we see popping up all over the world are either directly or indirectly China-related. The new tariffs are explicitly in response to China's vast and rising trade surplus in manufactured goods:


Source: CFR

There are a number of theories floating around out there about why Chinese cars, chips, steel, solar panels, machinery, and other goods are flooding world markets. The theories aren't generally mutually exclusive - it could be some combination of any or all of these. But I thought it would be useful to gather all the hypotheses in one list.

Theory 1: Economic stimulus

In the 2000s, Chinese exports soared even as the Chinese economy was also powering ahead with rapid growth. The two went hand in hand. The 2020s are different; China's exports are booming even as the economy is slowing down. Official statistics say that the country is still growing at a fairly healthy rate of around 5%; independent estimates put the number
closer to 1.5% , or
even 0% :


Screenshot

The reason for this slowdown is
a gigantic real estate bust . Real estate and related industries like construction and finance had come to dominate China's economy, serving as a combination of local government finance, jobs program, and personal savings vehicle. In 2021 the industry started to experience a sharp downturn that is
by no means over .

The slowdown has destroyed a vast amount of paper household wealth and created a massive buildup of largely hidden bad debts within the banking system. This threatens to cause a rise in joblessness. In the past, China's government responded to economic shocks by pumping up real estate, but that isn't working now.

So instead, it makes sense to stimulate some other part of the economy. And since Xi Jinping doesn't seem to believe that consumption and service industries make a country strong, the natural alternative for keeping young Chinese people employed is just to manufacture a whole bunch of stuff.

Since real estate began to crash, there has been a huge surge in industrial lending in China. Some portion of this has been used as a stealth bailout for distressed sectors, but a lot of it has gone to manufacturing:


Weighing Why China Is Juicing Exports Image

Even if this expansion isn't purely efficient from a supply-side or productivity perspective, it might be worth it from a demand-side perspective - i.e., keeping Chinese people working so they don't get mad at the government.

So this is the first theory: Industrial expansion as a replacement for the real estate boom.

Theory 2: Overcapacity/underconsumption

There's a second, closely related theory that generally goes by the name of“overcapacity.” In a nutshell, the idea is that China's consumption has slowed down as a result of the real estate bust, but due to government subsidies and other factors, production hasn't slowed.

Thus, Chinese producers who are being paid to make stuff but who can no longer sell it locally are just going to dump1 their product on the world market and hope somebody buys it. Overcapacity is what National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard cited as the main reason for the new tariffs in a recent speech :

It's very difficult to tell whether this is actually happening. The Rhodium Group has a report called“Overcapacity at the Gate”, in which they show that capacity utilization at Chinese factories in subsidized industries has fallen by a lot. That suggests that Chinese companies have built a bunch of factories they're not using - pretty typical for a country in a recession.

But if they're not using the factories, they can't be using them to fill export orders either - at least, not yet. So there's still the question of why they would start using the spare factory capacity instead of just shutting it down.

One possible answer is“subsidies.” Yoko Kubota and Clarence Leong had a great article in the WSJ about a Chinese auto company that should have gone bust, but was saved by government support:

This isn't unusual for China.
A CSIS report in 2022
tried to measure China's total support to manufacturing companies, and the numbers they arrived at were eye-poppingly huge:


Weighing Why China Is Juicing Exports Image

Source: CSIS

So a lot of overcapacity may be driven by these subsidies.

But there's actually a second possible reason for overcapacity, which is much more benign from a policy perspective. A country with a very large domestic market may experience swings in consumption that are so rapid that producers have trouble adjusting their production plans to meet the changes in demand.

This can result in swings in imports and exports that look huge from an international perspective but are actually small compared to the domestic market.

For example, Chinese domestic vehicle sales have decreased recently, probably as a result of the slowing economy. That slowdown, coupled with roughly flat production, has resulted in a gigantic percentage increase in auto exports, even though those exports are still only one-sixth of domestic consumption:


Weighing Why China Is Juicing Exports Image

Source: Brad Setser

Similar patterns manifest in
steel
and some other industries.

MENAFN20052024000159011032ID1108233319


Asia Times

