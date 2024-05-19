(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) REDEX to be an exclusive partner to TNBX in Malaysia to support the Malaysia Green Attribute Trading System (mGATS) platform - REDEX will support TNBX to transform the Malaysia Green Attribute Trading System (mGATS) into a leading digital marketplace for Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mREC)

- New digital platform envisioned to be a game changer that will advance Malaysia's renewable energy goals

- The collaboration deepens REDEX's footprint in Malaysia and affirms company's innovative technological solutions to develop the REC ecosystem



SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - REDEX will be an exclusive partner to TNBX to support the development of the Malaysia Green Attribute Trading System (mGATS) into the country's preeminent digital trading platform for Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mREC). The upgraded platform will provide a new avenue for businesses to conveniently pursue their renewable energy commitments and accelerate the nation's pursuit of a sustainable energy future.



Launched five years ago as an information hub on RECs, the revamped mGATS will leverage REDEX's innovative technological solutions to facilitate live trading and auctions while providing users with price transparency for mRECs acquisition.

REDEX Founder and CEO Kang Jen Wee said,“REDEX is honoured to be chosen by TNBX as a partner for the development of mGATS into a premier digital trading platform for the Malaysian market. We are excited to be part of the country's journey to create a sustainable future for current and future generations.

“This collaboration also deepens our presence in Malaysia and highlights our innovative technological solutions to the wider REC industry. It also paves the way for deploying such similar proven solutions in other countries. Utilising our expertise and experience, REDEX will work closely with TNBX to enable more renewable electricity certification in Malaysia.”

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia's leading utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), TNBX is the premier one-stop mREC solutions provider for Malaysian consumers and businesses.



TNBX Managing Director, Ir. Mohd Razif Abd Halim said,“The revamped mGATS is a significant step forward in Malaysia's journey towards low carbon energy future. In line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), this initiative will promote renewable energy and bolster the country's ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We are pleased to have REDEX, an experienced REC solution provider as our exclusive partner and we look forward to working with REDEX to develop a world-class platform for Malaysian corporate and industrial entities to use. TNBX will continue to provide practical and user-friendly renewable energy solutions for our valued customers and the Malaysian market. mGATS is now open for account registration at

. Do contact TNBX for more information on acquiring your mREC in Malaysia.”

About REDEX



REDEX provides innovative technological solutions that enable companies to adopt renewable energy with ease. Headquartered in Singapore, REDEX developed and operates Asia's leading trading platform for Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). We offer a one-stop ecosystem for RECs, supporting clients through the full REC lifecycle – asset registration, verification, marketplace and retirement.

Committed to accelerate the global transition towards clean, green and renewable energy, REDEX won the 2023 Emerging Enterprise Sustainability Award in Singapore.

Discover more at .

About TNBX Sdn Bhd

TNBX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB that focuses on 'beyond the meter' solutions. TNBX aims to provide more value propositions to customers through smart and innovative solutions especially in Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE). This is done through providing a one-stop center solution to the customers and nation such as Supply Agreement – Renewable Energy (SARE), Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificate (mREC), and EV charging platform.

For media queries, please contact:

Lin Daoyi

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Tel: +65 98508979

Email: ...