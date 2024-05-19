               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Ministry Of Defense Neutralized 5 Terrorists In Syria's North


5/19/2024 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized five PKK terrorists in theEuphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, Azernews reports.

"There is no link to terrorism and terrorists anywhere. 5PKK/YPG terrorists identified by our heroic Turkish Armed Forces inthe "Euphrates Shield" region in the north of Syria have beenneutralized," the Turkish Military Agency pointed out.

AzerNews

