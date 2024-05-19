               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Latvian FM Runs Half Marathon To Raise Money For Drones For Ukraine


5/19/2024 3:09:49 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, took part in the Riga Marathon to raise funds for drones for Ukraine.

She covered the half marathon distance of 21 kilometres. According to Ukrinform, she wrote about it on the social network X.

Braže reported that she had covered the chosen distance and thanked for the support.

"We have raised almost EUR 10,000. Let's do a little bit more," she wrote.



According to her, about 34,000 people took part in the race.

Braže and other Foreign Ministry and diplomatic staff during the marathon

Read also: Latvia detains two suspected Russian spie

On Saturday, Braže announced that she had registered for the 21km course, which will be her first half marathon, and will run with the number 815, the number of days that Ukraine has been defending itself in a full-scale war with Russia .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April, Braže and Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk inspected the operation of one of the energy facilities damaged by Russian terrorists.

Photo: Baiba Braže / X

MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108232222


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search