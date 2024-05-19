Latvian FM Runs Half Marathon To Raise Money For Drones For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, took part in the Riga Marathon to raise funds for drones for Ukraine.

She covered the half marathon distance of 21 kilometres. According to Ukrinform, she wrote about it on the social network X.

Braže reported that she had covered the chosen distance and thanked for the support.

"We have raised almost EUR 10,000. Let's do a little bit more," she wrote.

According to her, about 34,000 people took part in the race.

Braže and other Foreign Ministry and diplomatic staff during the marathon

On Saturday, Braže announced that she had registered for the 21km course, which will be her first half marathon, and will run with the number 815, the number of days that Ukraine has been defending itself in a full-scale war with Russia .

Photo: Baiba Braže / X