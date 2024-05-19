America prohibits shipments of Chinese ‘genocide’ cotton

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the United States has introduced a ban on cotton imports from 26 Chinese companies accused of sourcing the commodity from Xinjiang, amidst allegations of forced labor and human rights violations against the Uighur minority population in the region. The decision, announced by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, marks the latest development in the ongoing scrutiny of China's treatment of the predominantly Muslim Uighurs.



Under the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), the DHS has expanded the sanctioned blacklist to include these 26 Chinese entities, representing the most substantial single-time expansion of the list to date. The move underscores the United States government's commitment to holding accountable those involved in what it describes as "genocide and crimes against humanity" targeting the Uighur and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.



Of the 26 companies added to the blacklist, five are implicated in sourcing cotton directly from Xinjiang, while the remaining 21 are involved in the wholesale trade of the commodity. Notably, the ban on Xinjiang-sourced cotton has been in place since 2021 when the UFLPA was first enacted.



While the United States action has drawn condemnation from Beijing, with the Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissing it as a political tool to destabilize Xinjiang and contain China's growth, it has been welcomed by United States lawmakers focused on human rights issues. Congressman Chris Smith and Senator Jeff Merkley, chairs of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, commended the DHS announcement but emphasized the need for a broader approach. They called for the inclusion of all companies involved in producing goods for the United States market using materials sourced from Xinjiang, advocating for a comprehensive stance against forced labor across various industries beyond cotton.

