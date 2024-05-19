Top Mideast Aviation Executives Hold Coordination Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, May 19 (KUNA) -- Directors of civil aviation in the Middle East are holding a meeting, in Riyadh, due May 19-20, to swap expertise and coordinate efforts for ensuring air transportation safety globally.

The meeting is organized under the umbrella of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Kuwait's acting deputy director general for aviation safety, transport and security, in remarks to KUNA.

Al-Rajhi, who had already taken part in today's session as head of the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation's delegation, told KUNA that he and his conferring peers addressed issues on aviation safety, proposed strategies for the coming years, adding that recommendations were issued for sake of enhancing safety and security.

On his part, Faisal Al-Asousi, the DGCA aviation supervisor, told he Kuwaiti news agency that the conferees discussed recommendations and decisions that had been taken at the level of committees and technical groups of ICAO's member states.

The State of Kuwait is always interested in partaking in such meetings to contribute to the international efforts for regulating the sector and staying abreast of latest developments in aviation.

Hussam Al-Rashid, the DGCA aviation safety director, also took part in the meeting. (end)

kns













MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108231218