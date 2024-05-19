Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev And President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi Commences At State Border Between Azerbaijan And Iran

( MENAFN - AzerNews) A meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the IslamicRepublic of Iran, started at the state border between the Republicof Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

