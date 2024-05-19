Slovakia up against ‘civil war’

(MENAFN) Slovakia faces the ominous specter of civil unrest, with its interior minister sounding a stark warning in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The shocking incident unfolded during a working meeting in the town of Handlova, where Fico was targeted by a gunman believed to be a supporter of an opposition party.



Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak confirmed that the assailant acted with political motives, fueling concerns of heightened political tensions spiraling into widespread violence. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok expressed grave apprehensions, cautioning that Slovakia teeters on the brink of civil conflict amid escalating political discord. He highlighted the proliferation of divisive rhetoric and incendiary commentary on social media platforms following the attack, indicative of deep-seated societal fissures.



Speaking from outside the hospital where Fico underwent emergency surgery, Kalinak underscored the grave implications of refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of divergent viewpoints within society. He attributed the assassination attempt to an inability to reconcile differing perspectives, warning of the dire consequences of such obstinate refusal to accept dissenting voices.



Fico's ascent to power last year, propelled by his nationalist and euro-skeptic platform, marked a significant shift in Slovakia's political landscape. His steadfast commitment to prioritizing national interests, particularly in contentious matters such as the Ukraine conflict, resonated with voters disillusioned by previous administrations' policies.



The outcome of Fico's leadership was a blow to Progressive Slovakia (PS), which suffered electoral setbacks, including the defeat of its endorsed presidential candidate. As Slovakia braces for the conclusion of Fico's tenure and navigates the aftermath of the assassination attempt, the nation confronts profound challenges in reconciling divergent ideological currents and preserving social cohesion amidst turbulent political waters.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231036