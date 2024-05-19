Jusour, QRDI Sign Mou To Enhance Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

This landmark agreement is a significant milestone in Jusour's mission to be a leading catalyst in the Qatari labor market and a pioneer in fostering effective partnerships. This collaboration with the QRDI Council, the custodian of the research, development and innovation, aims to contribute to the broader goals and aspirations of Qatar. The partnership is a critical step towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third Strategic Development Plan.

CEO of Qatar Manpower Solutions Compony (Jusour) Eng Abdulhadi Bakheet Burqan expressed his enthusiasm about the MoU, stating,“This agreement is a pivotal move in our efforts to synergize with the QRDI Council, which is a central authority in Qatar for research, development, and innovation. Our partnership will strengthen economic relations and collectively work towards realizing the Third Strategic Development Goals and the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Burqan added,“At Jusour, we are committed to delivering a range of programs and services aimed at enriching the Qatari labor market with innovation. This MoU is a fundamental component in our journey to turn our objectives into tangible outcomes that will drive economic growth in Qatar. Our collaboration will leverage Jusour's initiatives and the QRDI Council's expertise across various fields.”

Secretary-General of the QRDI Council Eng Omar Ali Al-Ansari, remarked on the MoU,“The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Strategy 2030 identifies talent in research and innovation as key to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. This MoU with Jusour is a significant advancement, aligning our efforts to enrich Qatar's research, development, and innovation ecosystem.

“By working together on Jusour's programs and initiatives to attract skilled labor, this partnership will not only fulfil the QRDI Strategy 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy but also enhance Qatar's status as a regional and international hub for research and innovation talent.”

The signing of this MoU betwe en Jusour and the QRDI Council marks a crucial step in developing Qatar's workforce and propelling the country towards knowledge-based economic growth.