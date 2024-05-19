Patanjali's 'Soan Papdi' Fails Quality Test, Baba Ramdev's Company Official, 2 Others Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A chief judicial magistrate in Pithoragarh on Saturday sentenced three individuals, including the assistant manager of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, to six months in prison after a Patanjali food product failed a quality test. The incident dates back to 2019 when a food safety inspector raised concerns about the quality of Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi being sold at Lila Dhar Pathak's shop in Berinag's main market.

Following the inspection, samples of the sweet were collected and notices were issued to Kanaha Ji Distributor, Ramnagar, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

In December 2020, the testing laboratory in Rudrapur confirmed the substandard quality of the sweet, prompting legal action. Businessman Lila Dhar Pathak, distributor Ajay Joshi, and Patanjali assistant manager Abhishek Kumar were fined Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 25,000 respectively, in addition to their prison sentences.

In a related development, the Supreme Court recently questioned Patanjali Ayurved Ltd about the suspension of manufacturing licenses for 14 of its products by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority. Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing Patanjali, assured the court that the sale of these products had ceased.

The court has asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, along with Balkrishna and Ramdev, to file affidavits within three weeks detailing the steps taken to recall advertisements for the suspended products.

"Orders are reserved on the contempt notice issued to respondents five to seven (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Balkrishna, and Ramdev)," the bench stated, adding that Ramdev and Balkrishna would not need to appear in court until further notice.