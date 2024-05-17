Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- Thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli occupation forces' tight military controls at the mosque's gates and in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that worshipers were attacked by the Israeli occupation soldiers near Lions Gate as they attempted to cross the checkpoints and enter the mosque.As to the report of the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, Friday prayer were held within Al-Aqsa Mosque by 25,000 worshipers.