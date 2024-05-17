Azerbaijani And Belarus Presidents Informed About Master Plan Of Shusha

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andAleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus,received a briefing on the master plan of Shusha, Azernews reports.

