Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis And Inter-Parliamentary Union Sign Mou

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the MilliMajlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Inter-ParliamentaryUnion in Geneva, Switzerland, regarding the organization of theParliamentary meeting within the framework of the 29th session ofthe Conference of the Parties to the United Nations FrameworkConvention on Climate Change - COP29, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Parliament toTrend, the document was signed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis,Sahiba Gafarova, and the General Secretary of theInter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the MilliMajlis noted the importance of the signed document and said thatthe Parliament meeting will support the events to be held withinthe framework of COP29 on the parliamentary platform.

According to him, this event will allow parliamentarians toexchange ideas and come up with proposals and new ideas in thefight against climate change. The speaker expressed confidence thatthe meeting will be held at a high level with the joint efforts ofthe Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who said that Azerbaijan is proud tohost such a prestigious event as COP29, noted that this is anindicator of the recognition of our country's efforts in the fightagainst climate change not only on a national, but also on aregional and global scale.

Martin Chungong happily recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and hismeeting with President Ilham Aliyev and thanked the head of stateof Azerbaijan for his support. He stated that this document wascreated as a result of the negotiations with the Milli Majlis andsaid that the Parliament meeting will be a historic event in termsof parliamentary diplomacy and joint struggle against globalchallenges.