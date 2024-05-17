MTN, SANEF & Magna Carta Win Best In Show At SABRE Africa Awards

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ABIDJAN - MTN and SANEF's media relief fund won the Platinum SABRE for Best in Show at the 2024 SABRE Africa Awards in Cote D'Ivoire last night.



The campaign, produced by Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, prevailed over a Best in Show shortlist that also featured:



Changing the world's mind on African innovation- The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Drunk Drivers Stay For Free-Aware with Clockwork

Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon-Hilada Baci The GranBoks- Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film

MTN's effort with Magna Carta won after helping to sustain journalism in South Africa amid widespread media closures and job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign has since been extended to Nigeria.



Meanwhile, Nigerian agency Chain Reactions took home the most trophies, winning seven SABRE Awards at the annual awards ceremony. That placed the firm ahead of South Africa's Razor (five winners), BCW

(including Blast BCW in Mauritius and Engage BCW in Kenya), South African agency Clockwork, and Ogilvy (three each), and Newmark Group, Tribeca Public Relations and WE Communications (two each). All winners were presented with their trophies during the African Public Relations Association's

annual conference



“All of our winners this year-showcase the incredible quality of work in Africa,” said Arun Sudhaman, editor-in-chief of PRovoke Media.“These are campaigns that are smartly planned, based on significant insights, creatively executed, and delivering exceptional results for the clients involved.“



The compete list of winners can be found here .