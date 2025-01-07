MP State Industry Minister Calls For Youth Entrepreneurship At AIMP Annual Meet

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Jan 7 (KNN)

The Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) hosted its annual meet and Entrepreneurship Award ceremony in Indore, where MSME Chaitanya Kashyap addressed industrialists and urged them to inspire their second generation to pursue entrepreneurship.



Highlighting the increasing trend of youth seeking jobs abroad, the Minister expressed concern over its impact on industrialisation and stressed the importance of cultivating entrepreneurial spirit among the younger generation to avoid future challenges in the sector.

In his address, Minister Kashyap discussed the development of women's clusters, the expansion of industrial zones such as the Palda Industrial Area, and the introduction of Centralised Facility Centers (CFCs) across the state.



He also highlighted efforts to boost industrialisation in urban and rural areas, including the organisation of industrial conclaves and necessary amendments to industrial policies.



Special guest Shankar Lalwani, Chairman, Friends of MSMEs in Parliament Indore, spoke about the city's growing industrial landscape emphasising that the state would soon be a top industrial hub, leveraging its connectivity through road, rail, and air cargo, and making significant strides in export development.



Lalwani also pointed out that Indore, with the development of logistics facilities and the promotion of air cargo services, is positioning itself as a major logistics hub, attracting new investments and fostering industrial growth.



His insights into the future of Indore's industrial development resonated with the audience, adding weight to the event's call for increased industrialisation.

A report presented by AIMP President Yogesh Mehta outlined several pressing industrial issues, including pollution regulation, high CNG prices, and the need for more common facility centers. Minister Kashyap assured that the state government would address these concerns.

The ceremony also honoured seven prominent entrepreneurs in various categories, such as Rajendra Jain for maximum employment, Pratik Patel for highest exports, and Anand and Kirti Bangad for innovation in research. Women entrepreneurs like Hiral Dhawle were also recognised.

The event was attended by industry leaders, officials, and other distinguished guests, with the award ceremony serving as a celebration of achievements and a call for future industrial growth.

(KNN Bureau)