Shura Takes Part In Preparatory Meeting For Conference Of Speakers Of Parliaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva, Switzerland: The Shura Council participated in the meetings of the Preparatory Committee for the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, which began yesterday at the headquarters of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

The Council is represented at the meetings by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, member of the Conferences Preparatory Committee, and representative of the Arab group.

Over two days, the meetings of the Preparatory Committee will review the history of the five previous conferences of heads of parliaments, evaluate the results they achieved, and follow up on the progress of their work.

It will also discuss the current situation in the world and the future of multilateral international relations, the links between the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments and major international processes, parliamentary cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy, to promote peace, security and the rule of law.

During yesterday's meeting, the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council praised the global parliamentary gathering at the presidential level every five years, and the communication it achieves between parliaments in all countries of the world and their involvement in various activities and events, as well as effective coordination with the United Nations.

H E Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed the need to continue coordination and cooperation with the United Nations in all its initiatives, and to work to involve parliaments in its various activities and carry out the required reforms.

The Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council asked about the extent of response to the requirements and reforms required to be undertaken in the United Nations, the extent of implementation of the outcomes of the five previous global conferences, and thinking about the mechanism for addressing and managing various crises and the role of parliaments in that.

She stressed the important role of the standing committee on United Nations Affairs in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the necessity of involving civil society organizations in such conferences, especially women, youth and people with disabilities, in addition to discussing and reviewing sustainable development goals.

H E Dr. Al Sulaiti called for the need to focus on international relations, which are established through regional and international organizations and federations as a tool to enhance global security and stability, expressing her dissatisfaction that these organizations have disappointed everyone's hopes due to their inability to stop some wars and bring peace and others, and the failure of some countries to respond to their decisions.

H E Al Sulaiti pointed out that there are many countries in the world living in a state of war, and women, children and the elderly are exposed to killing and deprivation of human rights, in the absence of application of international law.

In this regard, H E Dr. Al Sulaiti called for evaluating the current situation in multilateral international relations, and carrying out development and reforms around it. She also called for enhancing the role of technology and the safe employment of artificial intelligence, and taking all precautions against its negative use.

The Sixth Global Conference of Speakers of Parliament will be hosted by Geneva in 2025. Its first edition was held in New York in 2000, while its last edition was held in Vienna in 2020. The Inter-Parliamentary Union organizes these global conferences every five years, in coordination with the United Nations.