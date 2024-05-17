NHRC: National Institutions Play Major Role In Ensuring Implementation Of UN Guidelines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva, Switzerland: President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and Chairperson of Qatar National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah emphasised the significant role played by national institutions as bridges between governments, companies, civil society, and affected communities.

This role facilitates dialogue, enhances accountability, and establishes a human rights-based approach in business operations.

These remarks were made during her high-level opening statement at the annual conference of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions on business and human rights and the role of national human rights institutions. Her Excellency pointed out that national institutions play a key role in ensuring the effective implementation of United Nations guidelines and translating them into realities on the ground.

This includes providing guidance to states and companies, contributing to the development of laws, policies, and practices in line with international human rights standards, monitoring and reporting on the impact of business activities on human rights, holding states and companies accountable for human rights violations, giving voice to the voiceless, empowering individuals and communities (especially vulnerable ones) to participate effectively in all business-related processes affecting their lives and livelihoods, and facilitating access to remedies for victims of human rights abuses related to business activities.

She added that the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, with companies crossing borders and impacting societies and ecosystems beyond their main headquarters. With the ongoing evolution of the global economy, companies play a central role in shaping our communities and contributing to growth, innovation, and development. However, this has created new challenges and exposed weaknesses in ensuring respect for human rights in all business operations. Irresponsible business practices or negligence have led to serious human rights abuses, including labour exploitation, discrimination, and environmental degradation.

She affirmed the commitment of national institutions to ensure that economic development is sustainable, just, and respects all humans and the planet. Thanks to their unique and strong mandate, they lead the scene in promoting and protecting human rights.