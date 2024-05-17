Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana' Working Title Revealed; Actor To Prep For 'Love And War' From August; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite delays in the Ramayana schedule, Ranbir Kapoor will begin preparing for 'Love And War' on time. The filming of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is progressing steadily at Mumbai's Film City, with sets in Josh Maidan and Helipad. A report mentioned that the project is entangled in a legal dispute over intellectual property rights, with Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP asserting that they hold the primary rights to Project Ramayana, contrary to Prime Focus Technologies Limited's claims.

However, this legal issue has not hindered the production on set for the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Reports have revealed that the filming may be extending beyond its planned schedule. Nevertheless, this delay is not expected to affect the timeline for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War', which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and is set to commence in November.

According to a source,“Ranbir will continue with the Ramayana shoot and start preparing for 'Love And War' in late August or early September. Alia will be busy with YRF's upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, while Ranbir will engage in script readings and discussions with Bhansali ahead of filming. Bhansali plans to begin 'Love And War' as Ranbir wraps up the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November.”

The source added,“'Love And War' will start shooting in Mumbai, but the set is still under construction. The film will feature elaborate song sequences, with Bhansali personally involved in the production design discussions. Vicky's joining date for the shoot is still uncertain.”

Regarding Ramayana, the producers have implemented measures to prevent leaks by covering the sets and increasing security. Despite efforts like a no-phone policy, some images of Ranbir and Sai's looks were leaked. Now, the set is enclosed, and surveillance has been heightened. The film's working title is 'God Power'.

In addition to Ramayana and 'Love And War', Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal Park' lined up, dependent on the completion of Vanga's 'Spirit'. There are also unconfirmed reports of Ranbir collaborating with Vikrant Massey in Rajkumar Hirani's next project.

