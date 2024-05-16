Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tharimmune (NASDAQ: THAR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The company's lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or“uncontrollable itching” in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The company's early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information, visit the company's website at .

