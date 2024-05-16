Cuba Removal From List Of Countries Not Fully Cooperating Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – In response to the US Department of State's announcement of the removal of Cuba from the list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism, the Center for Engagement and Advocacy in the Americas (CEDA) released the following statement:

“CEDA welcomes the removal of Cuba from the US Department of State list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism. María José Espinosa, CEDA's executive director, noted that the change is 'an important step towards normalizing bilateral relations.' CEDA urges the State Department to further this progress by removing Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) List, as this designation is unwarranted and hinders the delivery of humanitarian aid, and obstructs independent Cuban entrepreneurs and civil society groups from accessing international banking and funding, worsening economic hardship.

“The Biden administration's decision marks a shift from Trump-era policies that implemented strict restrictions on Cuba. CEDA encourages the administration to continue updating its policy to promote US-Cuba engagement in areas such as academic research, travel, commerce, and bilateral relations. This engagement has a proven record of success, benefiting US national security while allowing the US government to address human rights issues, humanitarian conditions, and democratic practices. Supporting the Cuban people through effective diplomacy and meaningful dialogue is essential.”

