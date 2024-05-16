Assam: Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.85 Lakh Seized; 1 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 17 (IANS) The police in Assam have seized fake currency notes worth Rs 1,85,000 and also arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Thursday.
An official said that the Special Task Force (STF) conducted an operation based on specific input in the Puberun Path area in Guwahati.
One person identified as Shazarul Islam, 30, was arrested.
Islam is a resident of Daulatpur village in Lakhimpur district.
Two mobile phones and cash from his possession were also seized by the police.
MENAFN16052024000231011071ID1108223690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.