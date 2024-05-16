King At Arab Summit: War On Gaza Has Undermined All International Charters

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty calls on world to shoulder its moral, humanitarian responsibility to end long-running conflict

King reaffirms Jordan's commitment to preserving historical, legal status quo in Jerusalem

King reiterates need to maintain support for UNRWA

His Majesty calls for enhancing Arab coordination to address common challenges



AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday said the Arab region is facing a painful and unprecedented reality, as Gazans continue to live through a catastrophe caused by the gruesome war, which has undermined all international charters.

Delivering Jordan's address to the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, held in Bahrain, His Majesty said:“This war must stop, and the world must shoulder its moral and humanitarian responsibility to end an ongoing conflict that is over seven decades old.”

The King stressed that the destruction that Gaza witnesses today will leave grave consequences in its wake for the generations that have witnessed death and injustice, and Gaza will need years to recover, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty noted that what Gaza went through will not bring stability to the region or the world, but more violence and conflict. (See full speech on page 2)



“We must pave the way for the sons and daughters of our Arab nation to a future free of war, death, and destruction,” the King noted.

His Majesty added that,“bringing peace and security to the region requires that we all step up efforts to support the Palestinian government in carrying out its duties, and to support our Palestinian brethren in gaining their full legitimate rights," the statement said.



The King also reiterated the need to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of mobilising the international community to prevent the separation of the West Bank and Gaza, or the displacement of Palestinians.

The King also called for putting an end to the escalation in the West Bank due to unilateral Israeli measures, according to the statement.



On Jerusalem, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to preserving the historical and legal status quo in the holy city.



“Jordan will continue to safeguard Muslim and Christian holy sites in the city, under the Hashemite Custodianship,” the King said.

Turning to inter-Arab relations, His Majesty called for enhancing Arab coordination to address the challenges facing Arab countries, and to ensure respect for the policy of good neighbourliness and non-intervention in the affairs of Arab states.



“At the same time, we must counter armed outlaw groups that defy state sovereignty,” the King said.

His Majesty reiterated that Jordan has been firmly countering drug and arms smuggling for years, to protect young people.



