(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, is announcing the acquisition of additional contiguous claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario. Following the acquisition, the total property now consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses, covering a total of 4,273 ha. According to the announcement, the patents and staked cells are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company also announced that Aspen Biological Ltd. staff have commenced the 2024 baseline study fieldwork, which includes completing the baseline aquatic and terrestrial fieldwork within the project footprint and access road options. The announcement noted that these studies, along with baseline data previously collected, will be used to develop baseline environmental reports to support provincial and federal reviews, approvals and permitting for advanced exploration and eventual mine development.“Aspen Biological can leverage its network of experienced resource professionals to pull together, as needed, multi-disciplinary teams to deliver upon project requirements and timelines in a cost-effective manner,” said Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel, a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction. For more information about the company, please visit





