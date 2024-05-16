IPL 2024: Cricket Legend Anil Kumble Highlights Need For Balance Between Bat And Ball

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expressing concern over cricket's increasing tilt towards favouring batsmen, spin legend Anil Kumble highlights the importance of restoring balance between bat and ball. Kumble suggests maximizing boundary sizes at IPL venues and enhancing the seam on white balls to create more challenges for batters. He emphasises the need for a fair competition to prevent discouraging young bowlers from entering the sport. Kumble proposes relocating dugouts to extend boundaries and enhancing ball features to sustain bowlers' interest in the game.

Regarding IPL regulations, Kumble emphasises the significance of maintaining a substantial playing area, with specific dimensions outlined for boundary lengths. He stresses the need for larger playing areas to mitigate the dominance of batting-friendly conditions.

Reflecting on Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, Kumble suggests that the transition might have been more gradual, considering Rohit's extensive experience and success with the team. He acknowledges that the leadership's decision impacted the team's performance negatively.

Commenting on Shubman Gill's captaincy for Gujarat Titans, Kumble commends his aggressive approach but highlights the challenges faced due to player injuries. Despite facing setbacks, Kumble acknowledges Gill's efforts in his inaugural year as captain and suggests refraining from hasty judgments based on one season's performance.

