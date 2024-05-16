National Guardsmen Repel Russian Assault Near Lyptsi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kharkiv axis, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard repelled an enemy assault in the Lyptsi district.

This was reported by the National Guard via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"UAV operators spotted a dozen enemy soldiers advancing toward Lyptsi. They opened fire, involving small arms, artillery, and attack drones. The Russians started to flee, and while doing so, they exposed their reserves that were supposed to reinforce the assault groups," reads the report.

The Ukrainian forces hit a Russian manpower cluster, using a multiple rocket launcher. In total, at least eight enemy forces were eliminated. The Russians were forced to retreat.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces went on a counteroffensive in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.