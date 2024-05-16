F1: Newey Expects To Join New Team At The End Of Season

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Formula 1 most decorated designer Adrian Newey is expected to join a new team at the end of the 2024 season following his decision to leave Red Bull after 19 years.

Newey's decision to leave his role as Red Bull chief technical officer was announced earlier this month, and according to reports, Newey is now looking for new team to join hands

“I am seriously considering changing teams, going somewhere else and doing another four or five years or whatever,” Newey said to his manager Eddie Jordan in a YouTube video.“I feel a little bit tired at the moment, but at some point I'll probably go again.”

“To walk away from Red Bull was a very hard decision but it was one I needed to take for a whole host of reasons. They had been my family.”

However, he didn't disclose with which team he will join hands but almost all the F1 teams are in the line to have Newey in the team. It was reported that Newey had discussions with Ferrari and Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, has stated that they "never say never" to hiring Newey.

James Vowles, the principal of the Williams team, claimed to have approached him and had a "light conversation".