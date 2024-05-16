Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Head Of ICRC For GCC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Mamadou Sow, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the GCC. (end) amh

