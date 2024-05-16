CM Kejriwal, AAP To Be Named In Supplementary Charge Sheet: ED To SC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon file a supplementary charge sheet in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam arraying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju informed the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Opposing the plea filed by Kejriwal against arrest, ASG Raju apprised a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta that a prosecution complaint against AAP and its national convenor is in the pipeline and will be soon lodged before the special court.

Earlier, the probe agency, opposing the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia filed before the Delhi High Court, said that it will soon file a supplementary charge sheet against the ruling party in the national capital.

In an order passed last week, the apex court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.

It prohibited CM Kejriwal from signing official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lt Governor of Delhi. Also, while out on interim bail, he will not visit the CM office or the Delhi Secretariat.