One-On-One Meeting Between Azerbaijani And Belarusian Presidents Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev'sone-on-one meeting with Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of theRepublic of Belarus, has commenced, Azernews reports.
MENAFN16052024000195011045ID1108220847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.