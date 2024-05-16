Rang Bangladesh Offers Summer Sale

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Popular fashion house Rang Bangladesh is offering attractive discounts on outfits for the summer.

The brand is offering 30 per cent discount on certain summer products across all its outlets throughout the month of May.

Rang Bangladesh's showrooms currently feature fan-favourite wears such as sarees, unstitched three-pieces, panjabis, t-shirts and many more.

Accessories like jewelleries, bags, home décor items such as bed covers and showpieces, are also available at the outlets.

The offer will continue as long as stocks last, said a release.

Customers can also buy the brand's products online at or from their Facebook page. Home delivery is available for the customer's convenience.

The brand is a popular brand in the country.