Cabinet Approves Draft For National Committee On Memory Of World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cabinet has approved the draft decision establishing the National Committee on Memory of the World.

The draft decision stipulates the formation of the aforementioned committee in the Ministry of Culture, to implement the Memory of the World Program launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) with the aim of protecting and preserving the worlds documentary heritage, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of the conference organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on air transport facilitation (Doha - during the second quarter of 2025).

The Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of digital government between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar and the Digital Government Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; revised agreement on the recognition of higher education studies, certificates and degrees in Arab countries; MoU for cooperation in the field of education between the government of Qatar and the government of Nigeria; agreement between the government Qatar and the government of of Nigeria regulating the employment of workers from Nigeria in; MoU for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the government of Qatar and the government of Nigeria; MoU for cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution of Qatar and the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan; and MoU between the Financial Information Unit of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan in Tajikistan to cooperate in the field of exchanging financial investigations related to crimes of money laundering and terrorist financing, and related crimes.

The Cabinet also approved draft basic contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in Qatar and the United Nations - the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the core resources of the Fund for the year 2024; and draft cooperation protocol in the fields of journalism and media between the government of Qatar and the government of Nepal.