Eight Apartment Buildings Damaged As Russia Bombs Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian airstrike targeting the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, eight apartment blocks, a medical facility, and two schools were damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook in a caption to the video showing the aftermath of the strike, Ukrinform reports.

The latest reports say 19 people were injured.

"Center of Kherson. In the middle of the day, three Russian aerial bombs hit the residential quarter. It is typical for terrorists to attack populaces and civilian infrastructure," the report says.

As Prokudin noted, eight apartment blocks, five private households, a medical facility, and two schools were affected. A number of cars and an outbuilding were destroyed.

According to the official's initial report, eighteen Kherson residents were injured. The youngest person affected is only 15, and the oldest is 98 years of age. Three residents were seriously injured as doctors continue to fight for their lives.

Head of the municipal administration, Roman Mrochko, later updated the casualty report, noting that 19 people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia continues terrorizing Kherson, shelling and bombarding the city from the left bank of the Dnipro and farther back from the occupied Crimea.