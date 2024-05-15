Shopee Guarantees Risk-Free Shopping With 15 Days Free Returns

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Enjoy 'Change of Mind' Returns and Multiple Return Options for Maximum Convenience KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan, has recently enhanced its user experience with the launch of the '15 Days Free Returns' program. This initiative, introduced on 19 March 2024, offers maximum flexibility and fosters greater trust in online shopping. With this program, users have the freedom to return eligible items across all product categories, including Fashion, Lifestyle, Electronics, and FMCG, for free within the 15-day guarantee period, allowing a full refund for 'Change of Mind' return reason with No Questions Asked* .









15 Days Free Returns - No Questions Asked*

"At Shopee, we believe online shopping should be enjoyable and convenient for everyone," said Ming Kit Tan, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia. "The 15 Days Free Returns program reflects this commitment. We understand that shopping preferences can evolve, and this program empowers users by allowing returns within the 15-day Shopee Guarantee period, whether due to unmet expectations, evolving needs, or simply a change of mind. It eliminates product suitability anxieties and fosters a risk-free environment, allowing users to shop with confidence on Shopee."



Shopee recognises the importance of a seamless returns policy alongside competitive pricing and attractive promotions, aligning with insights from the 'The Future of Shopping: Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era' market study**. This study found that 83% of Gen Z respondents prioritise value maximisation in their purchases. In other words, factors like free shipping, competitive pricing, and attractive deals are crucial motivators for them. By offering a hassle-free return option alongside these features, Shopee caters to the value-conscious nature of all shoppers and fosters a more trustworthy shopping experience.



To ensure maximum convenience with the 15 Days Free Returns program, Shopee offers multiple return options at no extra cost. Users can opt for hassle-free return pick-up from their doorsteps through partnerships with reliable third-party logistics providers under Shopee Supported Logistics (SSL) or choose to drop off returns at any SPX Express, J&T or Pos Laju outlets nationwide. Additionally, the program allows for self-arranged returns using preferred couriers, providing maximum flexibility.



Since its app-wide implementation on 19 March 2024, the program has garnered widespread positive feedback from both buyers and sellers alike. A long-time Shopee user, by the username Dee Library, praised the free return policy, stating, "The convenience of the free return policy has significantly enhanced my shopping experience. Previously, I often struggled when items didn't meet my expectations or if I had a change of mind, leading to regrettable purchases. Now, it's as simple as ensuring the original packaging is intact and dropping off the parcel at a SPX Express drop-off point. No more regrets!"



Echoing similar sentiments, tulipindah93 (Nurul Amira), a Shopee Affiliate Livestreamer, expressed delight , saying, "As a buyer, I can now shop without overthinking - it's incredibly straightforward and enjoyable! Even if I accidentally purchase the wrong size, I have no worries. In the past, I had to find someone to sell my preloved items to, but not anymore! I can simply return them without any questions asked, get my money back, and purchase a new item that suits me. Who wouldn't be thrilled with this initiative? Happy shopping indeed!"



Meanwhile, Mohd Shafrizal Bin Abdul Ghani, Managing Director of Inhanna, a local fashion brand, embrace the extended return policy from the perspective of a seller, stating, "As a seller, I welcome this newly extended return policy because I firmly believe that when customers feel confident in their purchases, it not only encourages them to explore our new products but also fosters trust in my shop and the Shopee platform as a whole. By prioritising customer satisfaction and offering extended returns, we not only boost buyer confidence but also cultivate enhanced customer loyalty. Ultimately, it's about fostering a positive brand perception that leads to repeat business and long-term success."



For more information about the 15 Days Free Returns - No Questions Asked* program, visit



*Terms & conditions apply.



**The“The Future of Shopping: Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era” survey was conducted by Kantar's Profile division, between 31 January and 5 February 2024. Voluntary feedback was obtained from 400 Malaysians.













