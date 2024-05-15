Emrill wins five awards at MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2024

(MENAFN- IHC) Emrill, a leading provider of integrated facilities management services across the UAE, has achieved remarkable success at the third edition of the MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2024, securing five awards in a highly competitive field. The awards ceremony, hosted by the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) on May 8, 2024, celebrated outstanding achievements within the facility management sector.



The awards were held in a gala event that brought together the region’s top professionals to acknowledge the inspiring challenges and significant opportunities within facilities and project management across the region. Among the 40 entities who submitted nominations across 15 categories, Emrill demonstrated industry-leading excellence and innovation in operations, training and development, digitalization, sustainability and leadership.



Emrill received awards in the following categories:



• Excellence in Health and Safety

• People Development

• Sustainability in Operations

• Technology Implementation

• Visionary Leader Award, won by CEO Stuart Harrison



The winners were chosen by a distinguished jury composed of esteemed professionals, including Abdulhadi Alalyak, MEFMA Board Member and Head of Corporate Services (Facilities & Real Estate) at Du; Ali AlSuwaidi, MEFMA Vice President & Global FM Vice Chair, Deputy COO at American University of Sharjah; Dr Assem Al-Hajj, CEO and Director at Project Perfect Professional Practices Fz-Ltd (PROPER); Dr Isam Kabbani, FM Specialist, Owner of Project Management Consulting Office; Prof. Jeevan D’Mello, President of Community Associations Institute; Prof. Omar Gnieber, Former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Benghazi and Board Member at Arab Asset, Facility and Maintenance Management Council.



Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, expressed his gratitude and vision following the win, saying: "We are profoundly honoured to receive these awards, which reflect our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in facilities management. At Emrill, we believe in not only adapting to the evolving landscape but also being the force driving it forward. These awards are a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit of our entire team."



Gopalakrishnan, Emrill’s chief operating officer, said: “Winning these awards highlights our commitment to raising industry standards across the region. This recognition is a credit to the relentless dedication and hard work of every member of Emrill’s team. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence in facilities management, driving innovation and sustainability that benefit not just our clients but the entire sector.”



The MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM promote best practices and raise awareness within the industry. They also highlight MEFMA’s role in developing professional standards and providing educational opportunities, thereby enhancing the knowledge and skills of FM professionals throughout the region.





