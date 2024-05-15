WCM-Q Launches Webinar Series On Medication Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has launched a professional development webinar series that explores strategies to enhance patient medication safety. The series started in April and runs until November 2024.

Coordinated by WCM-Q's Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD), the virtual series titled 'Optimizing Medication Safety in Primary Care & Outpatient Settings: An Interactive Series' targets physicians, allied health professionals, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, and students.

The course is directed by Dr. Phyllis Navti, clinical pharmacist and assistant director of CPD at WCM-Q, and Dr. Anas Hamad, director of the pharmacy department and head of medication safety/quality at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The course comprises six sessions focusing on key aspects of medication safety, such as root causes of prescription and medication errors and how to avoid them, polypharmacy and de-prescribing, medicine reconciliation, high-risk medication, and future medication safety strategies. The next webinar, 'Root Causes of and Mitigation Strategies for Medication Safety Issues,' is scheduled for May 20, 2024. To register for the session, please click here .

The course is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).