Sun Sentinel Names Spodak Dental Group A Winner Of The South Florida Top Workplaces 2024 Award

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Dental Group has been awarded the No. 25 Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Sun Sentinel in the small business category. This is the eighth time that the Group has won the award.







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group – Top Work Places 2024.

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of a confidential survey that gathers employee feedback. The survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, uniquely measures employee experience and workplace culture, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, among others.

“Our team is what makes our business so special. Not only do our team members take the very best care of each other, they also take the very best care of our family of patients,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group.“We invest and reinvest in our team every chance we get because their happiness, growth and leadership abilities are directly correlated with the unparalleled care they provide.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel surveyed 39,694 employees in South Florida to find the best places to work. More than 22,400 employees responded to the survey.

For 2024, 6,649 organizations were invited to survey their employees, and 174 were surveyed. Based on employee survey feedback, a record 138 organizations have earned recognition in the 10th year of the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces program in small, medium and large business categories. Spodak Dental Group is ranked No. 25 of 79 small businesses. A small business is a business with less than 125 employees.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group.

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.

Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit for more information.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group