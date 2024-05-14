Airtel, Google Partner To Offer Cloud, AI Solutions To Indian Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 14 (KNN) Bharti Airtel and Google have joined forces to provide cloud and generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses across India.

The partnership will offer a range of solutions, including geospatial analytics, location intelligence, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, and asset tracking.

Additionally, the companies will provide voice analytics for conversational applications, marketing technology to forecast consumer behaviour, audience segmentation, and streamlined content creation.

For Airtel, the collaboration with Google will enable the telecom operator to offer an updated suite of cloud-managed services to its extensive customer base comprising over 2,000 large enterprises and 1 million emerging businesses.

On the other hand, Google will leverage this partnership to expand its cloud offerings and provide generative AI services to enterprises leveraging services fr0m telecom operators like Airtel. Notably, Google already holds a 1.18 per cent stake in Airtel.

To support its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has established a managed services centre in Pune with over 300 experts being trained on Google Cloud services.

"As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and centre of this change," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO at Bharti Airtel.

The public cloud services market in India is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2027, according to IDC.

In 2019, Reliance Jio had also announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft AI to businesses in the country.

