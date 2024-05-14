The 7Th Annual SPAC Conference Gears Up For A Resurgent Market In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



29 SPAC deals completed in the first quarter

This year's edition of The SPAC Conference will take place at New York's luxurious Westchester Country Club on June 11-12, 2024

The 7th Annual conference will welcome a variety of investors, private companies, and finance professionals who will delve into the latest trends within the SPAC industry

The conference features 18+ keynote presentations and 25+ speakers Review the full Agenda

Special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) in 2021 accounted for 63% of the US IPO market.

Following a broader market downturn in 2023, which saw a number of potential issuers postpone their IPOs, the sector seems to have normalized in 2024. Six SPAC IPOs were priced over the first quarter of 2024, with the average IPO raising $114 million, up 39% relative to the same...

This is the premiere annual event for anyone involved in any way with SPACs. Don't miss out.

