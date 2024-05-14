AWS CEO Adam Selipsky Steps Down, Matt Garman To Head Amazon’S Cloud Arm

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky has stepped down from his position, its parent company Amazon confirmed on Tuesday.

Matt Garman will become CEO of AWS, effective June 3.

“We were fortunate that Selipsky agreed to step in and lead AWS, and has deftly led the business, while also developing his leadership team,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post.

“Selipsky is now going to move onto his next challenge (after taking a well-deserved respite),” he added.

Under Selipsky's direction, the team invented and released new services at a rapid clip, including several impactful Generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q.

Selipsky leaves AWS in a strong position, having reached a $100 billion annual revenue run rate this past quarter, with YoY revenue accelerating again.

AWS reported $9.42 billion in operating income in its latest quarter result, or about 62 per cent of Amazon's total income.

“Given the state of the business and the leadership team, now is an appropriate moment for me to make this transition, and to take the opportunity to spend more time with family for a while, recharge a bit, and create some mental free space to reflect and consider the possibilities,” said Selipsky.

Garman started at Amazon as a MBA intern during the summer of 2005, and joined the company full-time in 2006 as one of the first AWS product managers.

“In 2020, after having been deeply involved in our product organization for 14 years, I asked Garman to move to the demand generation side of AWS to lead WW Sales, Marketing, Support, and Professional Services,” said Jassy.