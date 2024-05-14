TEDPIX rises by 4,275 points on Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, experienced a significant increase of 4,275 points, reaching a level of 2,165,698. This surge occurred on the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting positive sentiment and notable activity within the Iranian stock market.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as the foremost stock exchange in Iran, serving as a vital hub for trading and investment activities within the country. It holds a prominent position within Iran's financial landscape, facilitating the trading of various securities and contributing to the overall economic development of the nation.



Aside from the TSE, Iran is home to three other significant stock exchanges, each playing a distinct role in the country's financial ecosystem. The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) specializes in trading commodities and derivative products, while the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) focuses specifically on energy-related contracts and transactions. Additionally, Iran boasts an over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which provides a platform for trading securities that are not listed on the main exchanges.



Together, these exchanges form the backbone of Iran's financial infrastructure, facilitating the flow of capital, investment opportunities, and risk management mechanisms across various sectors of the economy. The recent uptick in the TEDPIX index underscores the resilience and potential of the Iranian stock market, signaling optimism among investors and market participants regarding future prospects and economic stability.

