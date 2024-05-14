Army Constructs Gun Park Using LGSF Technology In West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) The Indian Army has built a first-of-a-kind gun park at Telipara in Siliguri, West Bengal, with Light Grade Steel Frame (LGSF) Technology.

Gun parks, where state-of-the-art artillery guns such as the Dhanush and Bofors are billeted when not in use, are normally concrete structures. However, the LGSF structure not only took about half the time as a concrete building to build but it also offers greater durability against severe weather conditions.

“The Army adopted contemporary technological advancements in civil engineering and successfully constructed the gun park with LGSF Technology. The park has been named the 'Astra Gun Park' and was dedicated to the Astra Gunners by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brahmastra Corps. Construction work started in May 2022 and was completed in record time,” a spokesperson of the Army's Eastern Command said.

This technology will help in setting up gun parks faster at locations where artillery brigades are located. This will also help in protecting strategic assets like artillery guns from the vagaries of nature.

Among those present during the ceremony were the commander of the Astra Brigade, chief engineer, Siliguri Zone as well as commanding officers and all ranks.