Turkey’s main stock index ends Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey’s main stock index, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, concluded the trading session at 10,055.98 points, marking a decline of 1.59 percent compared to the previous day's close. This drop amounted to a loss of 162.60 points from Friday's closing level of 10,218.58 points. The downward movement in the benchmark index reflected the prevailing market sentiment and factors influencing investor behavior.



Meanwhile, the prices of key commodities exhibited notable trends during the same period. The price of gold stood at USD2,350.75 per ounce, indicating stability in the precious metal's value. On the other hand, Brent crude oil was trading around USD83.42 per barrel, reflecting fluctuations in the energy market driven by various geopolitical and economic factors.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira pair was at 32.2094, while the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.8280. Additionally, the British pound was traded at 40.4716 liras. These exchange rates highlight the dynamics of Turkey’s currency market and its interactions with global currencies, reflecting the country's economic conditions and external factors impacting its currency value. Overall, the observed movements in stock indices, commodity prices, and currency exchange rates provide insights into the current state of Turkey’s financial markets and broader economic landscape.

