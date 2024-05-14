President Ilham Aliyev Receives OSCE Delegation Led By Its Chair-In-Office

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedOSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs andTrade of Malta Ian Borg and his accompanying delegation, Azernews reports.

